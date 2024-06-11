Dr. Phil asks Trump about his plan for revenge, and his answer is STUNNING

A few days ago, Dr. Phil sat down with Donald Trump for a lengthy interview that’s since gone viral.

While there were several important moments in their conversation, Dave Rubin is particularly interested in the segment where Dr. Phil broached the subject of revenge with the former president.

Many would argue that Trump, who is often viewed as a political prisoner, is justified in seeking revenge on those who have made him the most targeted man in our nation’s history. But is this what’s best for America?

According to Trump, no.

“Sometimes revenge can be justified,” he told Dr. Phil. “Maybe we have revenge through success ... I want to see the country survive.”

Dave is just as impressed as Dr. Phil with Trump's humble answer.

“That’s Trump at his best,” says Dave, adding that the left-owned media is trying to convince the nation that Trump will seek revenge by imprisoning his assailants and reframing the branches of government.

But the truth is, “the best revenge for Donald Trump ... would be the success of America” — a sentiment that’s in stark contrast to one that would be made by the tyrant Democrats paint Trump to be.

To hear more of the interview and Dave’s commentary, watch the clip below.

