Elon Musk is NOT a threat to democracy. He’s a threat to BUREAUCRACY.

The left wrote off Elon Musk the second he started calling out their nonsense. When he joined forces with MAGA, they turned on him with ferocity. But it wasn’t until he started exposing and eliminating wasteful government spending via the Department of Government Efficiency that they developed a case of Elon derangement syndrome and labeled him a “threat to democracy.”

Glenn Beck says what Musk actually is a threat to is bureaucracy.

On Tuesday, Musk, speaking next to Trump in the Oval Office, stated, “If the people cannot vote and have their will be decided by their elected representatives in the form of the president and the Senate and the House, then we don’t live in a democracy. We live in a bureaucracy.”

“My response when he said that was: Yes!” says Glenn.

He can’t help but wonder, though, if Musk is familiar with “the grandfather” of America’s insidious bureaucracy: Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president — a Democrat who understood freedom and how to undermine it.

He is the person who said, “Liberty is a history of limitation of governmental power, not the increase of it” but also called the Declaration of Independence an “outdated relic” that was “meaningless” and the Constitution a “great mistake.”

Government, he argued, was “a living thing.” “It must evolve, it must adapt, and it must be freed from its chains,” he said, advocating instead for a progressive bureaucracy made up of “an intellectual elite that he called ‘administrative experts”’ that governed not by morality but by “science.”

Hmm … that sounds exactly like what the Trump administration is currently working to uproot. That sounds a lot like Anthony Fauci, for example, conducting gain-of-function research because he’s the “expert,” says Glenn.

He explains that our founders understood that a government is only as good as the people who are in it; they recognized that “power and money” corrupt the hearts of men, which is why they created the “chains” of the Constitution. It was the only way to ensure that the government was serving the people and not oppressing them.

Over time, however, beginning with Wilson, the bureaucracy grew and festered to the point where it became “set in stone,” which is why “nothing changes” every time we elect a new president. The “shadow government” has long been insurmountable.

But Trump 2.0 is changing that — and quickly. In just a few short weeks, a light has been shone into dark corners of the government, exposing corruption and waste and fraud.

As the bureaucracy is exposed and eliminated, it’s fighting for its very existence by labeling its enemy anti-democracy.

“When they're saying that they're destroying democracy, no — they're destroying the bureaucracy,” says Glenn.

To hear more of his commentary and the disturbing history of Woodrow Wilson, watch the clip above.

