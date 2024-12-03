Is Europe close to being conquered? These statistics paint a harrowing picture

When it comes to progressivism, Europe is just a few steps ahead of the United States. While there are many insidious policies contributing to its decline, such as the criminalization of hate speech, its immigration policies are the most outwardly destructive. Several European countries have opened their borders and allowed in millions of immigrants, many of whom hate Western values and the Westerners who live by them.

France specifically is going downhill at such a rate that in many ways, it’s beginning to look like a conquered nation.

Glenn Beck lists some terrifying statistics.

“Over 260 French citizens have been killed in terrorist attacks since 2012.”

“There were almost 1,000 anti-Christian hate crimes in France in [2023] alone.”

“Earlier this year, a cemetery in Southwest France was vandalized with graffiti written in French and Arabic. The messages included ‘Submit to Allah’ and ‘France is already Allaha’s.”’

“In May at a church in Western France, benches were set on fire and a statue of Mary was beheaded.”

“Last week in a town in Northern France, an arsonist burned down another church. This one was built in the 1800s.”

“In 2021 the president of the Paris-based Observatory of Religious Heritage reported that a church is destroyed in France every two weeks, with two-thirds of them caused by arson,” but “a new mosque is built every 15 days in France.”

Given that there are roughly 6.7 million Muslims in France, which is “about 10% of the French population,” something must be done about these alarming figures.

Luckily, President Macron has a plan. Unfortunately, it’s a terrible one.

“The centerpiece of Macron’s proposal is to certify and train imams in France. The proposed measure also included offering Arabic instruction in public schools, tightening control on private religious education, limiting homeschooling, and cracking down on speech or activities that contradict so-called Republican values such as gender-segregated hours at municipal swimming pools,” Glenn reads from Foreign Policy .

“The Muslims are going to line up for the government teaching … and everything’s going to change,” he says sarcastically.

Unfortunately, it’s not just France that’s spiraling toward disaster. It’s Europe as a whole.

From a Qatar charity that funds mosque-building in Europe and the conversion of churches into restaurants, gyms, and nightclubs to the catch-and-release policies that are putting illegal immigrant criminals back on the streets, Europe is looking more like a conquered continent with each day that passes.

To learn more, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.