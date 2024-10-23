EVERYONE needs to do THIS in response to the CBS-Kamala Harris editing scandal

It’s been two weeks since CBS was slammed for editing Kamala Harris’ interview with “60 Minutes’” Bill Whitaker — specifically the answer (or rather word salad) she gave regarding Israel.

“There’s been one question,” says Glenn Beck. “Why is one answer different in the promo than the answer you aired the next night in the special?”

Well, CBS has finally answered that question, but unfortunately, its statement is entirely void of the humility one would expect from a scandal of this caliber.

First, the news platform denied the accusation from Donald Trump that it engaged in “deceitful editing.”



“That is false,” the statement claimed.

Glenn then reads the explanation justifying the editing: “'60 Minutes' gave an excerpt of our interview to ‘Face the Nation’ that used a longer section of her answer than that on '60 Minutes.' Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response.”

“The portion of her answer on '60 Minutes' was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide-ranging, 21 minute-long segment.”

Already, the statement is not off to a great start. But then it got even worse when it changed the subject to — surprise, surprise — Donald Trump.

“But remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with '60 Minutes,' and the vice president participated.”

“Why was that last line necessary?” asks Glenn. “That shows that they have an agenda.”

“There’s something there that they are literally trying to hide,” adds Stu Burguiere, noting that the full interview still hasn’t been released.

Glenn says that in response to CBS’ deception, the people need to take action.

“Look for your local CBS television station,” “email or write snail mail” to “the general manager,” and ask him or her “why they are not demanding for their own local audience to be informed on what looks like CBS News election interference,” he instructs, adding that “any complaint like that has to be saved for the FCC.”

“That’s how you get their license pulled.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.