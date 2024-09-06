FACT-CHECK: Are illegal immigrants really voting in our elections?

We’re a mere two months away from the 2024 election, which Glenn Beck says is “the most consequential election in our lifetime and the most consequential election for freedom the world has ever known.”

Naturally, Americans are already questioning the integrity of our voting system, granted the alleged fraud that in many ways defined the 2020 election. But what’s fueling citizens’ fear perhaps even more this time around is the illegal immigrant crisis our country has been embroiled in since Biden took office.

Our borders have been left wide open for nearly four years, and now we face the prospect of people who have broken the law to be here being given the opportunity to vote in an election that should only belong to the American people.



But Americans aren’t alone in this fear. European countries are facing the same problem of open borders. Floods of illegal immigrants — many of them with ideologies that put them in diametric opposition to Western culture and values — have overrun entire European cities.

But when citizens speak out, they’re censored — even jailed in some cases.

Western governments don’t want us talking about elections or illegal immigration. Why?

“This is a global operation,” says Glenn. “The strategy being deployed here is very simple: overwhelm and collapse.”

Join Glenn as he connects the dots and delves into the data to answer two vital questions: Are illegal immigrants voting in our elections? And if so, are the numbers meaningful enough to actually choose the next candidate?

