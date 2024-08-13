Former agent REVEALS FBI ‘playbook’: Grooming the ‘emotionally disturbed’

Questions surrounding the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump have remained unanswered — but FBI whistleblower and former agent Steve Friend has some theories.

“I’m not hearing anything satisfying coming from the FBI or the Secret Service on the assassination attempt,” Glenn Beck tells Friend, who has an idea of why that is.

“I think one of the most disturbing elements that hasn’t been picked up on was when the deputy director of the FBI, Paul Abbate, said that they were going to investigate it as domestic terrorism,” Friend explains.

While that may seem reasonable to the average American citizen, Friend is well aware of what that means.

“The FBI is now going to slap a classified label on this investigation, and they’re not going to be able to be transparent because you don’t have a need to know,” he tells Glenn, before noting how troubling the new claim of the Pakistani national’s plans to take Trump out is.

“This is what I like to call the ‘playbook’ that the FBI has been running the last two-and-a-half decades, particularly since 9/11,” he explains, adding, “What they do to justify their existence as a bureaucracy, as a self-licking ice cream cone, they will identify a vulnerable person, emotionally disturbed, maybe someone with radical intentions but not capable of carrying forward an actual attack without the involvement of the FBI.”

The FBI will then use confidential human sources and undercover agents to groom these vulnerable individuals for as long as it takes before they’ll engage in an activity that can be labeled as terrorism.

“The added wrinkle here was that they imported this Pakistani through the border, they sponsored him arriving. The FBI Dallas office actually was the signee on him arriving,” Friend tells Glenn, adding, “They followed him and orchestrated this plot that could never have happened without the involvement of the government.”

“We are now running terrorists so that we can justify our existence as an agency,” Friend says, disturbed. Friend also explains that according to the FBI, the Pakistani national just happened to speak to an informant about soliciting a hit man as soon as he arrived in the United States.

“The bottom line is that the FBI is inventing these cases, so that they can go to Congress and say ‘Look at all the good work we have done here, why don’t you give us enhanced funding, why don’t you give us enhanced tools,'” Friend says.







