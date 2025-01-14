The INFURIATING reason why fire hydrants ran dry in Los Angeles

The wildfires around Los Angeles are a historic disaster. Los Angeles officials believe the number of dead is higher than reported, and thousands of homes have been destroyed in the flames. Over 130,000 people are under evacuation orders.

But that all raises the question: Why was California so unprepared?

Right as the firefighters were attempting to contain the breakout, the fire hydrants ran dry.

“This sounds like a conspiracy theory, but it happened,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” comments, noting that when Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was asked about why the fire hydrants ran dry, he told reporters that “local folks are going to have to try to figure that out.”

“Wait a minute. Hang on just a second. So the guy who holds the highest political office in California, who is constantly meddling in every single person's personal life, who loves big government, more than comfortable with the phrase ‘trust us, we’re the government, we know better, we’re here to help,’” Glenn says, “he’s been doing all the deals with water, and he has the balls to look at the camera and go, ‘What do you want from me?’”

“You people have set California up,” Glenn adds, before referring to a social media post from former liberal Ana Kasparian.

“CA, and especially LA, is controlled by Democrats. THEY are responsible. No more passing the buck. Our Mayor, who was in Ghana as fires exploded in our city, cut the fire budget by $17 million. Endless amounts of money funneled to bullshit scammer homeless nonprofits. We’re the highest taxed yet we have encampments and squalor everywhere,” Kasparian wrote in a post on X.

“Even worse, we don’t have enough firefighters to respond to the absolute disaster we’re experiencing right now. Rather than conserve the record rain we got last year, we just drained it into the ocean. We are a failing city run by a sick excuse for local government. You want to radicalize people against the modern Democratic Party? Send them to LA,” she concluded.

Ana then quote-tweeted a video from an organization called More Perfect Union, which says, “One billionaire couple owns all the water in California. In 1994, the Resnicks secretly seized control of California’s public water supply. Now their companies use over 150 billion gallons every year while working class people suffer under drought conditions.”

“Now, I’m not letting this California company off the hook, but this is the response that always happens from the left,” Glenn says, adding, “They treat corporations all across the spectrum the same way, and you see it in health care, food production, pharmaceuticals, on and on and on. It is never the government’s fault; it’s those damn corporations.”

