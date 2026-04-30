Firsthand account: Katie Pavlich describes chaotic moments after WHCD shooting

When NewsNation anchor Katie Pavlich sat down at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, she was not expecting to end up on the ground as yet another would-be assassin attempted to take the president out.

And looking back on the events of that night, Pavlich tells Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program” that she’s feeling “anger and frustration that this continues to happen.”

“Being in the room and watching Karoline Leavitt, who’s nine months pregnant, have to be taken out of the room because there’s someone outside trying to assassinate her boss and the people she works with and … it’s just infuriating that this continues to be something that is acceptable,” she explains.

Pavlich also notes that the security surrounding the dinner was not nearly strong enough.

“I thought going into the night that security was going to be tough, that it would take me an hour to get into the hotel. It was not tough at all,” she tells Glenn. “I walked by those same protesters … with their Palestinian flags, and they were screaming that they hoped our dresses were ruined, that our night was ruined, that we were fascists.”

While security was lacking, Pavlich did notice that the president was evacuated “very quickly” and the situation seemed to be under control moments after it began.

“When I heard the shots, to me, it sounded like a controlled situation, because it ended quickly. There was not a real exchange of gunfire. It was not something that continued. There were five shots, when you listened to the audio, and it was over,” Pavlich explains.

“So, to me, that indicated that Secret Service or some other law enforcement agency that was there had handled the situation and it was not in the room,” she continues, pointing out that there was also some “sporadic” Wi-Fi access.

“When the president is in the room, they usually shut all of that stuff down so nobody can activate a bomb using cell service,” Glenn chimes in.

“There’s so many questions here about the security,” Pavlich agrees.

“I just think it’s a miracle that he was an amateur,” she adds.

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