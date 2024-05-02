How Speaker Mike Johnson BETRAYED Republicans — Rep. Massie SOUNDS OFF

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has joined Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in seeking to oust Speaker of the House Mike Johnson before the election — and Glenn Beck is wondering how it got to this point.

“I don’t understand this whole Mike Johnson thing, as speaker of the House, I don’t understand what happened to him, how we went so wrong,” Glenn says to Massie.

Massie has his reasons and lays out three times Johnson not only betrayed his own party but the American people as well.

“He did an omnibus bill that spends more than Nancy Pelosi’s omnibus bills did, and he gave the FBI a brand-new building in that omnibus bill, and he didn’t give us time to read it,” Massie explains, adding, “that was the first betrayal.”

“Second betrayal: FISA. This is the spying program that’s been used to surveil Americans without a warrant. He cast the deciding vote on whether to have warrants or not, and he voted against warrants,” Massie continues.

Lastly, Massie lays out the third betrayal, which happened when every Democrat in the house voted to send more money to Ukraine, before waving Ukrainian flags.

“I think Speaker Johnson, if capable of having shame at this point, should have been humiliated by that display as well. I put the video of that on Twitter and the sergeant at arms told me it would fine me $500 if I didn’t take it down, so I reposted it,” Massie laughs.

“Third betrayal was that Ukrainian vote,” he says. “We gave up all leverage on any border security.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.