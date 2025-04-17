From Hitler’s buddies to pro-Hamas protests: Why Trump is RIGHT to starve Harvard’s billions

Back in January, the Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard University, citing rampant anti-Semitism and leftist ideological bias on campus. The administration pointed to Harvard’s poor handling of pro-Palestinian protests and argued that university administrators fostered an unsafe environment for Jewish students. The university’s DEI hiring and admissions practices were also condemned as divisive and discriminatory.

On Monday, April 14, after roughly three months of evaluating the Trump administration’s demands, which included banning face masks at protests, auditing viewpoints, and eliminating DEI programs, Harvard publicly announced that the university refuses to comply.

Harvard’s president Alan Garber stated that the university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights and argued that the Trump administration’s demands goes beyond the power of the federal government.

Trump responded by threatening to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status. In a post on Truth Social, he said, “Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?’ Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!”

Glenn Beck says Trump is 100% right to freeze Harvard’s federal funding — “Absolutely no reason for us to be giving Harvard one dime. ... Not a single dime!” he exclaims.

The university’s anti-Semitism is nothing new, Glenn reminds.

What Harvard has done amid the war between Hamas and Israel is “exactly what they did in the 1930s” when “they were overlooking any kind of anti-Semitism, and it was all driven by elitism.”

In 1934, Harvard invited Ernst "Putzi" Hanfstaengl, a Harvard alumnus and a high-ranking Nazi official and close friend of Hitler, to campus. When protests broke out, the university suppressed them, even going as far as arresting some of the demonstrators.

In 1945, after the end of World War II, the U.S. government launched Operation Paperclip, a secret program aimed at recruiting German scientists, engineers, and technicians, many of whom had worked for the Nazi regime, to work for the United States and share their expertise in fields like rocketry, aviation, and medicine. Ivy League schools, as elite research hubs, capitalized on Operation Paperclip’s tainted science, advancing fields like space medicine built on Nazi experiments.

Glenn points to Hubertus Strughold — “the father of space medicine” — as an example.

“He was the guy here in America that advanced all of our space medicine” using the knowledge he acquired from doing barbaric experiments on Jews, says Glenn. But despite his horrific experiments that resulted in the gruesome deaths of Jewish prisoners, “He has an award named after him.”

Then, you have the Surgeon General of the Third Reich Major General Dr. Walter Schreiber, who was also part of Operation Paperclip.

“He's the guy who supervised all of the medical experiments, including typhus and plague weaponization. He approved all the tests exposing the prisoners to lethal pathogens in camps,” says Glenn. “He just came over and was just doing stuff with our medicine.”

Kurt Blome, a high-ranking Nazi scientist, was also heavily involved in the program.

“He helped us make aerosol bioweapons,” says Glenn. “Isn’t that great?”

All these years later, and Ivy League universities “haven't changed,” he continues. “They're exactly the same people, and they keep reintroducing the same pathogen — anti-Semitism — over and over and over again.”

