Gavin Newsom accidentally reveals his REAL goal while daring Trump to arrest him

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) added fire to the already burning city of Los Angeles when he dared President Trump and border czar Tom Homan to arrest him following the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to the city to quell violent anti-ICE protests.

In a June 8 MSNBC interview, Newsom, responding to Homan’s threat to arrest officials obstructing ICE immigration raids in L.A., taunted, “Come after me, arrest me. Let's just get it over with, tough guy. I don’t give a damn.”

The illegal aliens ICE was targeting, he claimed, were just “poor people ... trying to live their lives, paying their taxes,” who have “been here 10 years.”

“Who was arrested on Friday?” asks Glenn Beck. “A rapist, a murderer — people who are not here just paying their taxes trying to live a quiet life.”

He’s right. Among the illegal immigrants arrested last weekend were several people with criminal convictions for second-degree murder, rape, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and vehicular manslaughter, among others.

In another interview with Fox News, Newsom said that President Trump’s end goal isn’t restoring public safety and national security. It’s “a civil war on the streets of America.” Deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles, he claimed, was just Trump “testing the boundaries.”

Glenn sees through Newsom’s recent comments to the truth the radical governor hoped to keep concealed: It’s the left that’s pining for a civil war. Accusing Trump of trying to start one is yet another example of Democrat self-diagnosis.

“[Democtats] want civil war, and they're testing their boundaries — period,” says Glenn.

Co-host Stu Burguiere brings up a good point: Many of the organizations currently protesting on the streets of L.A. have openly “advocated” for uprising and revolution.

One of those organizations is the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which aims to overthrow capitalism and establish a socialist system. That’s who’s “printing the signs for the people to carry in the streets!” says Glenn.

Another group currently on the streets of L.A. is Unión del Barrio, another Marxist-Leninist political organization that seeks the destruction of imperialism, capitalism, and essentially “all the institutions that make America America.”

One of its leaders, Ron Gochez, who helped organize the L.A. protests against ICE, framed the clashing of protesters and law enforcement in the exact same way Gavin Newsom framed it. He said that because of the “fierce resistance of the community,” “hundreds of workers that were in the factories ... were able to escape” and “go to their cars and go home.”

Even though neither Newsom or Gochez “are saying ‘we want revolution in the streets,’ both of them want revolution in the streets,” says Glenn. “They always tip their hand by telling you what Trump is doing or what the right is doing. It's always projection.”

