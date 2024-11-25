Getting on a plane for Thanksgiving? You might want to read this first

Last week, a new Blaze Originals dropped. Titled “Countdown to the Next Aviation Disaster,” the documentary exposes the internal rot of America’s aviation industry. The reality is, our skies aren’t as safe as they used to be. In the last year alone, the number of “close calls” — meaning that planes narrowly avoided crashing into each other — surged to three per week.

What happened?

While there are numerous factors contributing to this decline, there’s one issue that stands out among the rest — the Federal Aviation Administration has infused DEI into its hiring system.

Stu Burguiere tells Glenn Beck just how insane the policies are.

Because of DEI policies that unfairly weed out qualified would-be air traffic controllers, our current air traffic controllers are “overworked” because nearly every control tower in the country is severely “understaffed,” Stu explains.

Further, these policies are specifically “blocking white males from getting these jobs,” he tells Glenn.

Flying an aircraft “is a matter of life and death,” says Glenn. “This DEI stuff ... it's death! It should be [spelled] DIE.”

“In the end, [death] is what happens when you have unqualified people building bridges, flying planes, being your eyes in the sky,” he adds.

“I talked to a guy in the documentary who took the merit-based test to become an air traffic controller and got a 100 on it — a perfect score. Then they added another test called the biographical exam,” says Stu.

“It had really weird questions,” like, “Did you perform well in science in high school?” and, “If you say, ‘Yes, I did well in science in high school,’ you get penalized,” he explains. “To [the FAA], you're less likely to be a minority if you did well in science in high school, so you get punished for doing well in a subject that obviously would relate to what you’re doing.”

The man who made a perfect score on the merit-based test ended up “not getting the job,” likely because the biographical exam pinned him as a white male.

“Now [he’s] suing the government over it,” says Stu.

Glenn is horrified but not surprised by all of this. In fact, he was just on a flight that nearly crashed into another plane. To hear the harrowing story of how his plane suddenly “rocketed up” unexpectedly, watch the clip above.

