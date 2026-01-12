Glenn Beck exposes the REAL reason Tim Walz is fanning civil war flames — and it’s not Trump resistance

After the death of Renee Nicole Good — the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7 after she struck him with her car during a large-scale immigration operation — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), who publicly condemned the shooting as unnecessary, intentionally fanned the flames by issuing a warning order to prepare the National Guard for deployment.

The Constitution, specifically the Supremacy Clause, forbids state military forces from impeding, obstructing, or interfering with federal military or law enforcement officials carrying out federal duties, as federal law and authority are supreme over conflicting state actions.

Walz, says Glenn Beck, undoubtedly knows such a violation of this clause would mean serious consequences, so his words were clearly meant to accomplish a different purpose.

That purpose, he says, is to send a "signal” to “the Democrats' own revolutionary guard.”

“Those are the people who have been so duped or … hate America because America is the worst place in the world … they're on a mission to stop the federal government any way they possibly can,” Glenn explains.

In other words, Walz was stoking a “civil war.”

The following day, he went a step farther. At a press conference on January 8, Walz said, “When things looked really bleak, it was Minnesota First that held that line for the nation on that July 3, 1863, and I think now we may be in that moment, that the nation's looking to us to hold the line on democracy, to hold the line on decency, to hold the line on accountability, and more than that, to rise up as neighbors and simply say, ‘We can look out for one another.”’

“What he's doing here right now is just, it's the most selfish thing I've ever seen. He is only protecting himself,” says Glenn, predicting that it’s a matter of time before Walz is behind bars for his almost certain complicity in the massive, mostly Somali-perpetrated fraud schemes uncovered in Minnesota.

“The guy is guilty,” he says frankly.

It’s this guilt — not anything related to Renee Good — that is fueling Walz’s recent statements, Glenn says.

“He, first of all, stole your money, gave it to people who were shipping it out of the country. He and his administration enabled and assisted in all of this, then turned a blind eye when everybody realized … something wrong is happening. They did nothing. Why? Because if they did something in the Somali community, it guaranteed that they would not be re-elected,” Glenn says.

“It was all about getting elected.”

Then when the fraud schemes started to catch up with him, prompting the massive influx of ICE officers into Minnesota, followed by protests and obstructions and eventually Good’s death, Walz saw an opportunity to take the spotlight off his own crimes by inciting radicals to resist federal agents, framing it as defending democracy and neighbors.

“He is calling for a civil war and making himself the white knight on the white horse, saying, ‘I'm just here to protect you’ ... even though he's the guy who enabled people to come into your house and steal all of your stuff,” scoffs Glenn. “He’s saying, ‘I'm here to protect you from the bad guys who are trying to put me in jail."’

“He's willing to have people killed. He is willing to see a civil war. For what reason? To keep him out of jail. I don't think I've ever seen anything this selfish in my life.”

To hear more of his analysis, watch the video above.

