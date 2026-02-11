Glenn Beck exposes what Bad Bunny’s halftime show was REALLY saying

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was performed by six-time Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny. Even though the majority of event spectators are English-speaking, the Puerto Rican artist sang almost entirely in Spanish — with the exception of a singular “God bless America” tacked on to the performance’s finale.

For years, the Super Bowl halftime show has reflected the “worst” aspects of American culture, says Glenn Beck, but Bad Bunny’s performance “went the extra mile” in all the wrong ways.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn breaks down Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, exposing its messaging.

“First of all, there was no English on American television at the biggest American sporting event for about 10 minutes,” he scoffs, speculating that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is perhaps letting us know that football is “not an American sport any more.”

“I mean, we know the NFL has already sold their soul to China,” he quips.

But it wasn’t just the language that Glenn says sent a message. Some of the lyrics Bad Bunny sang during his performance made strong statements of their own.

Some were sexually explicit — the most widely criticized being “so that your panties get wet” from the track “Safaera” — while others alluded heavily to sexual themes.

“Roger Goodell is saying, ‘That's the American culture; that's family entertainment,”’ Glenn says.

He compares Americans who watched the Super Bowl to a person being invited to a fancy party only to be “mocked and humiliated” by its “elitist host.”

“I think that's the moment a lot of Americans experienced during the Super Bowl,” he says.

“The NFL should hear something: You're not a preacher, okay? You're not a church. … We didn't come to you to hear lessons. You're not a teacher, either. You're not a cultural re-education program. You're the host of a stupid game where people make millions of dollars based on my attendance and my watching you.”

Like the host of any party, the NFL’s job, Glenn says, is to “make space where wildly different people can sit at the same table without feeling targeted, diminished, or deliberately excluded.”

But Bad Bunny’s performance did precisely the opposite.

“When you as the host repeatedly signal contempt for me, my values, my friends’ values, I'm not going to riot. I don't flip tables. I'll just stop coming. ... I’ll go find another room,” says Glenn, “which is what happened last night at halftime” when roughly 6 million people tuned into TPUSA’s alternative show, he says.

