Glenn Beck: Quantum computing is no longer sci-fi. It’s coming for your money — and your secrets.

In case you missed it, April 14 was “World Quantum Day” — a day promoting global awareness of quantum science and technology's role in society.

Glenn Beck acknowledges that to most people, quantum computing is “a bunch of geek stuff.” But he warns that ignoring the technological breakthroughs happening right now in quantum computing is a grave mistake.

“I know you're worried about your mortgage and the gas price and everything else,” he says, “but quantum is about to touch everything — everything — in your life.”

In simple terms, quantum computing involves harnessing tiny quantum particles called qubits that can explore millions of possible answers to profoundly difficult problems at the exact same time. What would take humans years, maybe lifetimes, to solve would take a quantum computer just hours.

Right now, quantum computing on the verge of a major breakthrough. In some ways, that’s great news for us, says Glenn.

It “means faster, cheaper drug discovery instead of the 10-year, billion-dollar guessing game that we play now,” he says, speculating that because of quantum computing, “we are on the edge of solving some of the worst diseases ever.”

It will also have its economic benefits.

“It's going to affect your wallet, because better optimization is going to mean cheaper shipping, smarter traffic lights, lower energy bills,” says Glenn.

But that doesn’t mean quantum computers are all sunshine and rainbows. There’s a dark side to such power.

Glenn warns that right now, “governments and companies are racing to roll out post-quantum codes.”

“Bad actors are scooping up all of this encrypted data because they know a quantum machine will open it later, and once that happens, we're in real trouble,” he says.

Once quantum computers become powerful enough, nothing will be safe — no secrets, no private bank accounts, no protected personal information.

“Right now, [quantum computing] looks like ivory-tower stuff, but it's not,” says Glenn.

Despite quantum computing feeling like nerdy “'Star Trek' stuff,” the truth, he says, is that it is about to totally upend reality.

Glenn warns: “Because of the super tiny rules of the universe, we are about to rewrite the big rules of everyday life, and the people who understand that … won't just watch the future. You'll help write it and protect the future.”

“That’s why this matters to you.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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