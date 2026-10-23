Glenn Beck reacts: Minnesota rapper who joined France protests returns to America with a chilling message

An obscure rapper from Minnesota who goes by the name of Tufawon (real name Rafael Gonzalez Jr.) recently traveled to France and joined protests at a high school in Saint-Denis alongside Greta Thunberg. He led chants, including “f**k ICE” and “ICE out,” and performed his song “No One Is Illegal.”

When Gonzalez returned to the United States, he posted the following Facebook message urging white Americans to stir up the same dissent here:

“After returning home from France I can clearly see how we need to become far more radicalized in the states. We have to be more enraged. Our comfort is hindering our progress. It really and truly needs to be white people that go outside and raise hell if we want to see revolution. There are far too many neoliberals that are just as bad as the fascists. The French have figured this out a while ago. Now it’s time to take it to the next level. Go f**k s**t up white people. It’s your time.”

Beck mocks the 40-year-old’s claim that rioting produces real results, noting, “We’re going to have a teacher who shows up in a classroom we just burned down.”

Gonzalez’s rallying cry reminds Glenn of Hitler’s 1933 speech in which he said, “Don’t talk to me about victory. This isn’t victory. Victory only comes after war.”

“There is a whole book that is written about this particular speech and about how he wrote it because he was nuts. ... Kind of like this,” he adds, referring to Gonzalez.

As for Gonzalez’s claim that “white people” specifically need to join the unrest, Glenn retorts, “I thought all white people were bad.”

He then turns to Gonzalez’s remark that “there are far too many neoliberals that are just as bad as the fascists.”

“I told you they're going to come and eat you. They are going to eat you, my friend,” Glenn laughs, underscoring his repeated warnings that radicals will eventually turn on the moderate left.

“‘The French have figured this out a while ago,”’ he reads from Gonzalez’s Facebook post. “Yes, they did when they pulled the guillotines out.”

Interestingly, when Gonzalez spoke with the New York Post, he claimed he traveled to France for vacation and that his participation in the French protests was “very spontaneous.”

“What a coincidence that is,” Glenn scoffs.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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