Glenn Beck reacts to passing of Pope Francis

Earlier this morning, Pope Francis passed away at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. He was 88 years old and riddled with health issues. His replacement will likely be decided in the next 15 to 20 days by a secret conclave of cardinals, who will vote until a candidate secures a two-thirds majority.

As the world braces to find out who’s next in line, Glenn Beck has a story to tell — one that mainstream media would never dare to touch.

He keenly recalls the day Francis was announced as the next pope following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI — a “staunch conservative,” who “stood for everything the modern world wanted the Church to abandon.”

Benedict “had moral clarity; he was a traditionalist and a spiritual authority,” Glenn reflects. However, it didn’t take him long to figure out that “Pope Francis was going to be none of these things.”

As the media speculated about who would be next in line, pundits brought up Francis, formerly known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, and claimed they knew very little about him.

However, “Within 10 minutes [of the announcement], everybody on every network started talking about how great he was going to be” and that “he was practically Jesus,” says Glenn.

That’s when he could see the writing on the wall — “They like him,” which means “this guy is going to be a nightmare.”

Contrast their celebration of Francis with their contempt for Benedict, who “would not compromise on life” or “marriage” and had “no applause for the modern world.”

“The globalists hated him, the media called him rigid, progressives called him dangerous, and the machine went to work behind closed doors because that machine is in every government, and make no mistake — the Vatican is a government,” says Glenn.

Although it will never be admitted, Benedict didn’t resign; he was removed due to “a soft coup by the progressive faction inside the Church who was eager to align Rome with Davos.”

“We've seen it in Hollywood; we've seen it in the media — it's the replacement of the immovable with those who are more malleable; the strong replaced by the inclusive, the faithful with the fashionable,” Glenn reflects.

Pope Francis is a case in point. He entered the picture and “immediately everything about the Church changed.” Suddenly, there was “global applause,” “doctrinal ambiguity,” and “climate change sermons.” Overnight, the Church became “less about salvation, more about sustainability and collective salvation; less moral compass, more moral relativism.”

The deep-state mentality is pervasive, Glenn explains. It “runs in institutions, and when those institutions start to resist the world's direction, they're infiltrated, they're neutralized, and they're repurposed.”

That’s what “happened at the Vatican,” says Glenn. “I saw it.”

To hear Glenn’s wild story about his chilling encounter with the very man who was leading the opposition to oust Benedict and hear his take on where the Catholic Church is headed, watch the episode above.

