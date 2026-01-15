© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Glenn Beck remembers Scott Adams: 'A philosopher disguised as a stick-figure artist'
January 15, 2026
After Adams’ death following a battle with cancer, Beck honors the cartoonist as a hidden philosopher and truth-seeker.
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, the beloved “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams has passed away — and Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is devastated.
“We pause for a minute. Not for a punch line,” Glenn begins solemnly.
“We pause for a man who quietly became something far more important than most people ever realized. Scott Adams, for most of his life, was just a cartoonist. As if just a cartoonist is a small thing. He was a cartoonist that connected with us because there was so much wisdom in that little man, that everyman,” he says.
“He was a guy we all loved. After you heard his political views, I’m sure half of the country did not love him. But he became a guiding light for so many people who are just willing to think honestly,” he continues.
“You didn’t have to agree with him. He just asked you to think. He became a mentor in a way to so many people just trying to understand how influence really works. He was a guy who was changing his life, and he would mentor us through our lives by watching how he was dealing with things. He really was a philosopher who was disguised as a stick-figure artist.”
And he was a man who found the courage to convert to Christianity in his final moments.
“You’re going to hear for the first time today that it is my plan to convert. So I still have time, but my understanding is you’re never too late. And on top of that, any skepticism I have about reality would certainly be instantly answered if I wake up in heaven,” Adams said in a video he recorded before his passing.
“And so to my Christian friends, yes, it’s coming. So you don’t need to talk me into it. I am now convinced that the risk-reward is completely smart. If it turns out that there’s nothing there, I’ve lost nothing. But I’ve respected your wishes, and I like doing that. If it turns out there is something there and the Christian model is the closest to it, I win,” he continued.
“So with your permission, I promise you that I will convert,” he added.
“I love that,” Glenn says, “because even there he’s being honest.”
“But while Scott said that lightly, I doubt he took that lightly,” he says. “He was a deep thinker.”
