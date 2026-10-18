Glenn Beck: This small town reminded me what America USED to be

Glenn Beck’s sister recently decided to make a big change, and it has opened Glenn’s eyes to something that he didn’t realize existed in America anymore.

“My sister just moved to Idaho. And for her whole life, almost her whole life, she lived in the same neighborhood in a town called Bellingham, Washington, which is like Marxist central,” he explains.

“It’s a beautiful town. The water, politically, it’s as far left as America can get. And she wasn’t far-left. She’s not a Marxist. She’s not even a Democrat. And in a neighborhood where politics was kind of the, I don’t know, the membership card, decades on the same street meant she had very few friends,” he continues.

“And so she packs up, and she moves to a small town about 10 miles from mine, and it’s a very religious town,” he adds.

As Glenn drove around the area, he noticed families looking up from what they were doing to wave — despite having no idea who he was.

“Mom’s in the front yard with the three kids and a garden hose, and you drive by and they’re like, ‘Hi!’” Glenn says.

“Old couple on their knees, you know, with the tomatoes, and every single person looking up and waving at a car they don’t know,” he continues.

And then when his sister had a truckload of sod delivered to her house, what he witnessed was “bizarre,” in a good way.

“And so this sod is delivered and comes in the morning. Landscapers aren’t due until about 5 o'clock in the afternoon. So, all day she had a driveway full of rolled-up grass sitting in the sun and a street full of neighbors she had known about for about a week,” he explains.

“Five o'clock, the landscapers show up. But so did the neighbors. Nobody called them. Men still in their, you know, work boots and moms and a church youth group and a pack of teenagers who apparently had nothing better to do on a week night than unroll a stranger’s lawn,” he continues.

“This does not happen anywhere in America anymore. But it was great,” he adds.

The lawn was done within an hour, and the youth group was sitting on his sister’s lawn eating pizza.

“It was a town full of people that take their faith seriously, as seriously as anybody else in America,” Glenn says. “And the only membership they checked was, ‘Do you belong to the human family?’ She did. That’s enough.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.