Glenn Beck warns: Alexander Dugin’s ‘traditional values’ talk is a deadly deception that could cost you your soul

Despite Alexander Dugin’s push for a return to faith and traditional values, Glenn Beck believes the Russian political philosopher to be one of the most dangerous thinkers in the world.

Even though Dugin is often seen as a conservative ally, Glenn warns that his “Fourth Political Theory,” Eurasianism, and mystical traditionalism represent a sinister threat to America, the West, and even the MAGA movement. Dugin’s “traditional values,” he argues, are a facade that will ultimately lead to chaos, apocalypse, and even Antichrist-like disruption.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn puts Dugin under a microscope and warns that his appealing talk of faith and tradition is actually a dangerous deception that could lead millions into spiritual darkness.

On March 30, Dugin posted a tweet that Glenn says exposes him for who he really is:

Glenn’s head writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill, translates the tweet: “He’s asking both Sunni and Shia Muslims to come together for ultimate destruction basically — to join forces to fight against us.”

“Final battle,” he explains, “can really only mean one thing, ... the legit final battle Armageddon that’s going to wash the world in blood.”

According to Twelver Shi'ism (the largest branch of Shia Islam), there were 12 divinely chosen imams after the prophet Muhammad, with the 12th one — the Mahdi — currently hidden and expected to return at the end of times to bring justice.

“This is like a Christian saying, ‘We got to unite right now and get into this war because there will be a massive slaughter; it’ll start the clock ticking, and we’ll have the seven years of tribulation and Jesus will come back,”’ Glenn says. “That’s exactly what this language means.”

The “common enemy” Dugin speaks of, he insists, “is us.”

The philosopher’s “mask has come off,” Glenn warns. Behind the traditional values that he uses to lure in the masses is “Antichrist thinking” that hungers for the “apocalypse.”

Dugin’s tweet isn’t some one-off message either. “In 2024, he also said we should give nukes to the Palestinians and nukes to anyone who would fight against the real enemy — again, us,” Glenn recalls.

Millions of Americans are falling prey to this messaging.

“They are so deeply ... fogged that they would think that that’s a good idea,” Glenn says.

But they will eventually wake up to find themselves caught in a dangerous trap — one that puts their very soul at stake, he warns. “My job and my faith requires me to be concerned about your soul. Over the Republic, your soul is at stake. People are going to end up on the wrong side.”

“They’re just not even going to know it, and it will happen through people like [Dugin] that are telling you, ‘I understand how you feel. ... This country really has screwed you, hasn’t it? ... You know what the problem is? All this freedom.’”

While it may sound nice initially, what this ideology ultimately leads to is pure dystopia.

“You start rounding people up or you start shooting people,” Glenn says bluntly.

We have but “two options,” he says: “We restore the Constitution and our principles” or “face a final battle.”

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the video above.

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