Glenn Beck warns: 'This is what Sharia law looks like when it holds the gavel'

Muslims may be allowed to practice their religion in the United States, but Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says that it can never go farther than that.

“[A] young accounting student in Iran has just been sentenced to death,” Glenn begins, explaining that she was put in solitary confinement for three months after being found protesting.

“Rights groups say they beat her during the arrest. Then they put her into solitary confinement for about three months, pressed her for a confession, and denied her the lawyer of her choosing,” he explains.

She was sentenced to 12 and a half years by the revolutionary court “for acting against national security.”

“Did she kill pregnant people? No. Was she acting violent? No. She was taking to the streets and protesting, and they’re going to execute her,” Glenn says.

And what was her crime?

“She insulted the prophet,” Glenn says, pointing out that the United States is also executing someone — though for a much different reason.

“We’re going to execute somebody who injured 32 and killed 13, including a pregnant woman, in the name of his prophet. So she didn’t murder. There’s no theft, no violence. Words,” he says.

“And by the way, this is not a rogue judge. Iran’s penal code says it plainly. Anyone who insults the prophet of Islam shall be sentenced to death,” he continues.

“The court didn’t break the law. The court is following the law. This is what Sharia law looks like when it holds the gavel,” he adds.

Which is why, Glenn says, Sharia can never hold court in America.

“The moment a religious rule is enforced by the state or by a mob that thinks it’s doing the state’s work, it stops being your faith and starts being my master,” he says. “That’s why Sharia law cannot exist in the Western world.”

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