Glenn Beck: What Europe’s latest terror attacks reveal about the progressive left’s deadly blind spot

Earlier this week, a 31-year-old man was arrested in Paris after stabbing three women, one of whom was pregnant, with kitchen knives. Even though video footage of his detainment captured him saying, “It is Allah who commanded me,” Interior Minister Laurent Nunez claimed the motive of the attack was unknown.

“You rolled your eyes, didn’t you? ... I know you did,” says Glenn Beck.

But France isn’t the only European country that has seen recent terror attacks.

Just a few days before the Paris knife attack, 21-year-old Abdul Ballout drove a van into a Berlin Pride event, killing one woman and injuring dozens before attacking with a machete; police shot him dead the next day after he charged at officers with a sharp object.

“He was already convicted of planning at least one terror attack, but then he was let out conditionally. … He was assigned to complete … anti-terrorism or anti-radical classes,” says Glenn’s head writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill.

Glenn argues these attacks aren’t isolated but are actually symptoms of something much deeper and even more sinister: “the red-green alliance” of socialist Marxists and Islamist movements.

“I believe the red-green alliance is a death cult,” he says, warning that if the Democratic Party doesn’t recognize it is “in bed with” a coalition that “[wants] total destruction of everything” America stands on, the consequences the nation will suffer are dire.

Glenn then tells the story of Michel Foucault, the influential gay French philosopher who enthusiastically supported the 1979 Iranian Revolution, only for the new regime to almost immediately start executing homosexuals.

Foucault, he argues, was wrong to refuse to take back or even caveat his original praise. In his 1979 essay on the Iranian Revolution, he never named the executions, never admitted he had been wrong about the regime he praised, and never took his support back.

“He should have written, ‘I went to Tehran, and I mistook intensity for justice. I saw men willing to die, and I assumed that anyone willing to die for a thing must be right about that thing. … The government I praised is now hanging men for what I am. I was wrong. This is not going to end well,”’ says Glenn.

But that admission, he explains, never came for the same reason today’s progressive LGBTQ activists refuse to acknowledge they’re supporting groups who would execute people like them the moment they gained power: “An honest mind treats being wrong as information. A weak one treats it as injury.”

“So how is [Foucault] actually wrong? Three ways, and they're still on the market today,” says Glenn.

Number one: He mistook passion for morality.

“He judged a movement by how it felt to the people inside instead of by what it would do to the people underneath it,” says Glenn. “Passion is not a moral argument. Everyone who has ever built a gallows was passionate.”

Number two: He rejected Western liberal institutions — courts, rights, rule of law — as mere “masks that power wore.” But when a revolutionary movement actually showed up to tear those institutions down, Foucault had already discarded the only “ruler” he might have used to judge what replaced them.

“If everything is a mask, then you can’t tell the difference between a constitution and a firing squad,” says Glenn.

Number three: He ignored warnings. When an Iranian woman wrote to him at the time of the Revolution and told him he was romanticizing men who would soon put men like him in prison, he doubled down on his support.

“He was warned. This is not about philosophy; this is about character. It's about intentional, self-imposed ignorance or blindness,” says Glenn, highlighting Foucault’s stubborn refusal to correct the record.

The same three mistakes, he warns, are being made by today’s socialist Marxists who have formed an alliance with Islamists — but we need to be very calculated in how we challenge them, or we risk further entrenching their support.

To hear Glenn’s advice regarding how to effectively engage and challenge this misled group, watch the video above.

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