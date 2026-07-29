Rapists and child molesters arrested by ICE as deportations continue

Immigration and Customs Enforcement just snagged another batch of career criminals.

The Department of Homeland Security announced another round of arrests, including child molesters, rapists, and drug dealers, on Tuesday. The illegal aliens were apprehended in targeted arrests across the country.

‘ICE is detaining and removing illegal aliens every single day.’

The DHS’ Worst of the Worst program highlights particularly egregious criminal illegal aliens apprehended by federal authorities.

"Just yesterday, ICE arrested child molesters, rapists, domestic assailants, and other worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told Blaze News Wednesday. “While sanctuary politicians continue to release dangerous criminals onto their streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make America safe again.”

Salvadoran alien Noe Rios-Hernandez was previously convicted of two counts of child molestation, three counts of illegal re-entry, and assault. She was apprehended by federal authorities in Johnson County, Iowa.

Her compatriot Maria Guadalupe Hernandez-Rodriguez was caught in Montgomery County, Maryland, and previously served time for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

Honduran alien and convicted rapist Erlin Molina-Ramos was also apprehended in Goshen, New York.

RELATED: Man accused of horrific sex crime tries — and FAILS — to squeak by CBP

ICE CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

In Texas, ICE arrested Jose De La Luz Garcia-Pizarro, a Mexican national convicted of family violence and felony trespassing.

Cuban illegal migrant Abel Alejandro Perez-Beltran was detained in Lee County, Florida, and had a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE is detaining and removing illegal aliens every single day,” Bis told Blaze News.

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