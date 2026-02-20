Glenn Beck’s fiery reaction to ex-Prince Andrew’s arrest: ‘Nobody is going to jail for actually having sex with children!’

Back in the fall of 2025, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III, due to ongoing controversy and persistent ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This week, on his 66th birthday, the ex-Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his Epstein ties but released just hours later.

When Glenn Beck heard the news of the disgraced former prince’s arrest, he was incredulous.

“Notice: Nobody is going to jail for actually having sex with children. … [Mountbatten-Windsor] was arrested for ‘wrongdoing,”’ he says mockingly. “Well, I think having sex with underage kids is wrongdoing.”

Glenn cites a recent Reuters poll that found that 69% of Americans strongly agree with the statement: “The files show that powerful people are rarely held accountable.” 17% somewhat agreed with the statement, and only 11% disagreed.

“This is universal,” says Glenn, “and yet all that we're seeing is people playing politics with it.”

On February 16, a panel of independent U.N. human rights experts declared that the content within the Epstein files may constitute “crimes against humanity.”

“That's the U.N. — crimes against humanity! But who was having sex with kids?” Glenn exclaims.

Every time more information about Epstein comes out, we’re left with “more questions,” never actual answers, he laments.

“They release stuff and you're like, wait a minute. Well, that just opens up more. It's not clarity. It's fog. And it's happening everywhere — both sides of the Atlantic,” he says, citing the U.K.'s long-running grooming-gangs scandal, where Parliament voted down a Conservative push for a national inquiry in January 2025, despite the massive scale of child exploitation.

Glenn mocks the politicians claiming that "we care so much about our children.”

“I don't think you care about our children. I'm beginning to think you're not really human,” he says.

But it’s not just politicians who are to blame; part of the problem, he says, is us.

“The outrage that we all have on any topic lasts about 72 hours, and then we move on. Have you noticed that one?” Glenn asks.

“I don't know what that says about us. Does it say that we're overwhelmed? That there's just a new thing to be outraged on every 72 hours? That we're exhausted? ... Does it say that we're fragmented into so many tribes that we're only pursuing accountability when it hurts the other team?”

Glenn fears the answer may be far darker.

Perhaps “we've become totally accustomed to scandal,” he says, or worse — “Nothing's real any more. Child rape is not real any more. Even our outrage isn't real any more.”

He argues that social media is the only reason we’re even still talking about Epstein. Without X, Facebook, and other platforms artificially prolonging and amplifying the scandal, Glenn fears the public would have long forgotten the convicted sex offender and his countless victims.

“There was a time in Great Britain … in the entire West, if there was a whiff of corruption at high levels: national reckoning,” he says.

But today, we just “wait it out,” and scandal after scandal just quietly “goes away.”

To hear Glenn’s full monologue, watch the video above.

