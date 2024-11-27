Glenn Beck’s research team uses THIS system to discern truth from lies in the media

Between the ideologically captured mainstream media and Big Tech giants that control the internet, it’s hard to know what is true these days.

But Glenn Beck has a tried-and-true system his very own research team uses that will also help you discern truth from lies.

Glenn says the most frequent question he gets from his audience is: “How do I know who to trust?”

“I want to give you some simple ways to test information that I and my research team use every day,” he says.

1. The "liar, liar" test

“When someone in a media source lies to you, you have to remember that,” says Glenn. Going forward, you must “evaluate them with a higher level of scrutiny.”

“They have to earn your trust back with interest. An apology or a loud correction helps this,” he says, adding that “this applies to all sources, even if they’re on your side of the political aisle.”

“The overarching goal must always be to find the truth — not the thing that we would like to be true but the truth. A good source will be willing to publish the truth even when it conflicts with its own ideological views.”

2. The "What is a woman?" test

“Let's say you’re reading something an expert is talking about on any topic. Try to find out what that expert's position is on an issue where there is zero doubt about what the correct answer is,” says Glenn.

While there are probably multiple issues that would work, one foolproof litmus test is the “what is a woman?” question.

“If they cannot accurately tell the difference between a man and a woman, then the source is definitely unreliable,” says Glenn.

3. The "egg-throwing gorilla" test

Glenn took the name for this test from Larry Elder’s race for California governor in 2021.

During his campaign, Elder was repeatedly called a racist by the left. One Los Angeles Times reporter called him “the black face of white supremacy.”

“A woman even went to one of Elder’s rallies wearing a gorilla mask and then threw eggs at him,” Glenn recalls.

“When a bias is this obviously backward, the source is untrustworthy,” he says.

4. The "beware of bias" test

When publishers “publish things that go against their own interests, then [the source] is more likely to be true, and this counts in credibility for other stories,” says Glenn, pointing to Michael Shellenberger as a great example of this.

“He's a longtime environmentalist, and yet his reporting in recent years on green energy corruption and failures” — ideas that might undermine his personal ambitions — “means it's more likely that he's telling the truth,” he adds.

5. The "bloodthirsty tyrant" test

Simply put, “if someone supports or calls for violence in any way, you should not trust the information coming from that source without a lot of corroborating evidence,” says Glenn. “If you think your cause is so righteous it justifies rioting, violence, burning cities down, then I don't trust you.”

6. The “original source” test

“This one is tough because it takes patience; it takes digging,” Glenn prefaces.

“Whenever possible, don't take [news] firsthand. … Once we know the original source, we can ask — is that guy trustworthy? If you hear something reported as absolute fact and is repeated verbatim by multiple outlets, try to find out where that fact originated,” he explains, adding that “if a media outlet doesn't mention the source of that fact that they share, that's a red flag.”

