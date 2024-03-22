© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
House passes $1.2 TRILLION spending deal, but what’s actually in it? Brace yourself.
March 22, 2024
Much to the dismay of conservatives who have been pleading for spending cuts, the House passed a $1.2 trillion government funding bill mere hours before the shutdown deadline. The package will fund the government through the end of the fiscal year (September 30).
But the astronomical expense isn’t the only thing conservatives are upset about. What’s actually in the bill is largely problematic as well.
Of the $1.2 trillion, “$500 million [is] appropriated for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency,” which will “support the Armed Forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders,” reads Glenn.
The bill also allocated funds to LGBTQ+ projects, including what Glenn Beck humorously calls “the grooming, binding, and tucking” initiative that will develop “new underpants for kids” in the community.
“There's a lot of LGBTQ kids out there without underpants because you know, that's just the way America is right now — underpant-less,” he mocks.
Further, “there are agencies that [Glenn] didn't even know existed that are getting billions of dollars” — agencies like the United States Agency for International Development, which he says “is just an arm of the CIA.”
The organization is “giving money all over the world and not for anything that you actually think is right but for what the CIA thinks is right,” he explains.
One senator reached out to Glenn following the passing of the bill with the following message: “Glenn, we’re going to hell in a handbag.”
Glenn wholeheartedly agrees.
“If we don't turn this thing around by fall, sorry gang. I hate to say it, but you're just not going to come back from all of this.”
To hear more about the spending bill, watch the clip below.
