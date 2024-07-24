How radical is Kamala Harris? Here are 13 things she personally endorsed

Vice President Kamala Harris has spent the last three and a half years in Joe Biden’s shadow spinning word salads and pretending to know what she’s talking about. In many ways, she’s been an afterthought – someone to roll our eyes at and poke fun at.

But now that she’s in the running for the Democratic presidential nomination, we’re obligated to take her more seriously. What exactly are Kamala Harris’ policies?

Glenn Beck delves into the VP’s political history to give you an accurate picture of what a presidency under Kamala would look like.

Here are 13 things about Kamala Harris that everyone should know.

1. “She was one of only 14 people that endorsed the Green New Deal,” says Glenn. Among those who signed it were Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, placing Kamala with “the radical of the radical.”

2. Harris “co-sponsored single-payer health care” (i.e. universal health care).

3. She advocated for “a complete transition away from fossil fuels in ten years” – which would have led to the “collapse of our economy,” says Glenn.

4. She supported a “universal government jobs guarantee.”

5. “She was also for government programs promising universal access to healthy foods.”

6. “She wanted to upgrade every single home and business building in the country for energy efficiency.”

7-13. Harris also supported “UBI – Universal Basic Income,” “new national living wage standards,” “more power for labor unions,” “free college,” “a whole new electric grid,” “the end of gasoline cars by 2030,” “and the transformation of U.S. agriculture, including the end of much of the cattle industry.”

“She’s a democratic socialist,” warns Glenn. “And incompetent.”

