Why Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter doesn’t have to be the end

Despite repeatedly pledging not to, President Biden has chosen to pardon his son Hunter for his federal crimes.

“This is the least surprising story of the decade,” says Glenn Beck. “We all knew it was coming.”

Even though it’s upsetting, Glenn admits that Joe Biden is well within his constitutional rights to do this.

“It's one of the few powers that we grant the executive office for which there is no check and balance process outlined in the Constitution,” he says.

But despite the constitutionality of Biden’s blanket pardon, people are still very upset, as they should be.

“If this was just cocaine and prostitutes, I don't think we'd care that much,” says Glenn. “However, we're talking about money laundering charges to the Biden family.”

“What about the violation of the State Secrets Act? ... How about Chinese prostitute spies?” he asks.

In a statement explaining his decision, Biden said, “I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a president would come to this decision.”

Glenn actually agrees — mostly.

Before the scandal went public, the DOJ, IRS, and FBI were trying to give Hunter “a sweetheart deal” that would effectively sweep his crimes under the rug. So in that sense, yes — Hunter’s case was indeed a miscarriage of justice from the start, making the pardon even more egregious.

However, just because Biden pardoned Hunter doesn’t mean it’s over.There is still a way that at least some justice can be served.

“If Trump is who we think he is ... he can completely blow the lid off of this,” says Glenn.

“Even if he can't prosecute Hunter or Joe, that's fine. But he can declassify every single document in the Biden investigation from cocaine to China to the Middle East and destroy not just the Biden legacy ... but he can destroy the press; he can destroy everyone that was involved in this — the entire apparatus around it,” he proposes.

“Biden only granted Hunter immunity — only Hunter, and by extension, himself, but not the gross military and intelligence industrial complex and the team around them. All those people can be exposed; all of those people can go to jail, and with the appointment of Kash Patel, I predict it's going to happen,” Glenn hypothesizes.

To hear more, watch the clip above.

