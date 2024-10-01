‘We want to fight back’: IRS whistleblower SUES Hunter Biden's lawyer for $20 MILLION

With a government as corrupt as ours, it can sometimes seem that the “good guys” never win and that the “bad guys” always get away unscathed.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope.

When IRS investigator turned whistleblower Gary Shapley accused the IRS of covering up Hunter Biden’s tax crimes, he was initially “smeared and really destroyed.” But now the tables have hopefully turned, and Shapley is suing Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell for $20 million.

The amount would be $10 million for Shapley and $10 million for his fellow whistleblower Joseph Zigler for defamation.

“The complaint alleges that Mr. Lowell defamed us and was part of an overall smear campaign to attack both Joe Ziegler and I for coming forward, following the law, going to Congress, and disclosing the preferential treatment that his client was receiving by the Department of Justice, FBI, and IRS,” Shapley tells Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program.”

Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt has worked to protect whistleblowers, and he tells Glenn that he has just testified against the weaponization committee.

“There were three of our FBI clients that have been there in the past,” Leavitt tells Glenn. “It’s very, very common for whistleblowers to be lied about and defamed, and so that’s part of why we really want to create consequences for that.”

“We are supporting, we are funding this lawsuit that Gary and Joe are bringing against Abbe Lowell,” Leavitt continues. “There’s never any consequences for people just lying with impunity. They just get away with it, and so we want to fight back.”

