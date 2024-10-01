Did the government ABANDON Hurricane Helene victims?

One of the most devastating natural disasters to hit America, Hurricane Helene has left dozens dead and millions affected across the southern United States.

However, while communities in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina deal with extreme flooding and property losses, FEMA still hasn’t reached some of the hardest-hit towns.

“They may make it today. The Red Cross has not arrived; they may make it today,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” comments, days after Helene hit North Carolina.

Mercury One, on the other hand, is making sure communities like Asheville — whose damage has left citizens stranded and unable to leave — are not abandoned.

“We’ll be on the ground in Asheville,” Glenn says. “We’ve ordered helicopters to bring in supplies, water, food, and I mean it’s really amazing what’s happening. Benny Johnson is providing a few pallets of water as well. And so It’s just everybody coming together, and the government not doing their job.”

Executive director of Mercury One J.P. Decker has a contact on the ground in Asheville who is a former Green Beret and lost track of his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

“He was out of town and found out what happened and flew back and ended up getting on a helicopter and found them in the midst of all the destruction, and one hundred other people that still hadn’t been rescued,” Decker tells Glenn.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris administration pledged billions more in aid to Ukraine just this weekend.

“It is truly remarkable,” Glenn says. “They don’t care at all.”

“We’re giving billions to a country, but yet not our own Americans, not our own people,” Decker agrees. “They feel abandoned yet again, from the government. Again, we don’t think it’s the government’s job to do everything, but in this case, they should be stepping in.”

