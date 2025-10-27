Is it time to prepare for civil war? Glenn Beck's answer might surprise you …

As the gap between the right and left continues to widen, whispers that we’re on the verge of civil war are rumbling across the nation. Some people are even wondering if they should start preparing.

Is this wisdom or folly?

Glenn Beck’s answer: Both.

“We must win the midterms, and we must win 2028,” Glenn emphasizes.

President Trump designating Antifa as a terrorist organization and vowing to investigate and potentially prosecute George Soros via his Open Society Foundations, the Ford Foundation, and other nonprofits for allegedly funding Antifa and related left-wing violence is a public declaration of war.

“When they have the opportunity to punch back, they are going to punch back. God help us,” Glenn says ominously.

He warns that if Trump doesn’t completely “wipe [the Antifa network] out,” retribution will rain like fire when the political tides turn.

In other words, civil war won’t look like citizens fighting in the streets; it’ll be warfare at the administrative level.

In some ways, it’s already happening. “They are blocking the feds from actually doing constitutionally what they're supposed to do,” says Glenn. “And that then triggers the Constitution on an insurrection, which would mean the government then has the right and the power to go into those states and put down an insurrection.”

The fact that we’re even having to ponder the possibility of a civil war means that we’re close to one, he says frankly. “The likelihood of going into a civil war is higher than any other time in my lifetime because we're all asking that question of is this going to lead to a civil war?”

The fact that Democrat officials are “using police to go against federal police” is a sign things are headed in the wrong direction.

Glenn estimates that the chances of civil war breaking out are sitting at about 15%-20% right now. “We now have proof that they are doing a color revolution here in America,” he says.

Meanwhile, X is saturated with posts encouraging people to riot and loot if SNAP benefits run out in the midst of the government shutdown.

“The perception here for a lot of people on the left is: The only way to solve [problems] is through violence,” says Glenn.

“That number is growing, and the apathy toward political violence is growing probably faster than the actual people that would commit the violence,” he adds.

But even if all of this does point to imminent civil war, Glenn urges his listeners to hope and pray against it.

“They're dead serious about color revolution. ... We have to go the opposite direction and try at all costs to hold things together, keep people peaceful as long as possible, to hopefully turn this corner because a corner is being turned,” he warns.

