Florida 20-year-old accused of giving birth in toilet, watching newborn drown, burying baby in back yard bonds out of jail

The Florida 20-year-old accused of giving birth in a toilet, watching her newborn drown, and then burying the baby in her back yard has bonded out of jail.

Anne Mae Demegillo was granted a $250,000 bond and must follow conditions such as turning over her passport, wearing a GPS monitoring device, and having no contact with any minors, WESH-TV reported.

'It baffles me, to be completely honest. Sometimes you can't explain everything.'

The station noted that during the bond hearing, Flagler County Sheriff’s Detective Shannon Smith testified that "I did ask her, if knowing what she knew now during our interview, if she could go back 48 hours and change how she handled the outcome of this, if she would change it, she said she doesn't believe that she would."

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said Demegillo admitted to watching the baby drown and cleaning up the blood after giving birth in her bathroom, WFTV-TV reported: “She did tell us that she was hoping that the baby would hurry up and die."

WESH said the state argued for no bond, citing Demegillo as a threat to the community and a potential risk for destroying evidence.

But Demegillo's attorney, Michael Politis — who acknowledged that "there is something obviously that is off" regarding his client — argued that "there's no diagnosable mental condition ... but I think as far as the community and the danger to the community, I don't think this is. This is an isolated episode," WESH reported.

Records show Demegillo bonded out Thursday afternoon, and WESH cameras caught her quickly walking — and then running — away from the jail and ignoring reporters' questions.

RELATED: Florida female, 20, gives birth in toilet, leaves newborn girl there, waits until baby 'stops crying and moving,' cops say

Demegillo last week claimed she thought the infant was deceased, so she hid the infant in a duffel bag in her closet and went about her normal daily routine, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

When Demegillo returned home last Thursday night from a theater performance in New Smyrna Beach, she buried the deceased infant in a shallow grave in her back yard, officials said, adding that at no point did Demegillo contact emergency services for assistance.

Chief Deputy Joe Barile of the sheriff's office noted to WESH in a previous story that "it baffles me, to be completely honest. Sometimes you can't explain everything."

The newborn girl weighed three pounds, six ounces, and measured 18 inches long, WESH reported added.

Demegillo faces aggravated manslaughter charges, WESH said. But the station noted that the state attorney's office said it expects to file more charges against her, including tampering with evidence.

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