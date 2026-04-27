Obama drops bewildering statement about motivation of WHCD shooting suspect

Democratic former President Barack Obama appeared to be baffled about the motivation of the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, despite the rather persuasive evidence already available.

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, was arrested after he allegedly opened fire at the dinner, prompting attendees to dive under their tables and the president to be evacuated from the area.

'There is no ambiguity. ... It's wrong to downplay or obscure the obvious motive.'

Allen had allegedly released a manifesto and left a massive online footprint full of Democratic anti-Trump propaganda, and yet Obama said he had no clue what could have motivated the suspect to try and assassinate the president and members of his administration.

"Although we don't yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it's incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy," Obama wrote in the statement on social media Sunday.

"It's also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day," he added. "I'm grateful to them — and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay."

The former president was immediately assailed for the bizarre comment.

"This guy. We don't have the motives? There's a damn manifesto that details everything," NewsNation reporter Katie Pavlich responded.

"Oh, come on. The shooter left a detailed manifesto in his hotel room and sent writings to family members shortly before the attack where explicitly identified himself as the 'Friendly Federal Assassin' and said was targeting Trump administration officials — prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest," former DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

"There is no ambiguity. It was a politically motivated attack driven by anti-Trump and anti-Christian bile. It's wrong to downplay or obscure the obvious motive," she added.

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"You are so SICK!" responded the account for the Republican National Committee. "Law enforcement officers confirmed this radicalized Leftist was targeting President Trump and his administration last night. Why are you lying?"

Allen appeared in federal court for arraignment Monday on charges of attempted assassination of the president, interstate transportation of weapons, and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. He is likely to face many other charges based on the information gathered from the investigation.

Allen's next scheduled court date is May 11.

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