The 4 biggest cover-ups EXPOSED in the latest January 6 report

The House Administration Oversight Subcommittee headed by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), has released its second and final report on its investigation into the House January 6 Committee — and the contents of it are shocking.

Now Rep. Loudermilk joins Glenn Beck to review four key findings of the Subcommittee’s report.

1. Pipe bomber

According to FBI testimonies, the cell phone carrier that possessed data related to the January 6 pipe bomber was corrupted when the FBI received it. When the agency went back to the carrier to ask for the data again, it was allegedly told that the data was no longer available.

Loudermilk says that they now know this was a lie.

“We went to the three major carriers, asked them all. ... All three of them said, ‘Yes, we were subpoenaed by the FBI, we did provide data.’ All three of them said the FBI never came back to us and asked for the data again, telling us it was corrupted,” he tells Glenn.

When he asked whether these carriers still possessed the data, all three said, “Yes, we keep data for every major event.”

“[The FBI] put very little resources into finding who placed the pipe bombs, but yet they will go to all lengths to find anyone who was around the Capitol. That is not an equal application of the law,” he added.

2. The gallows

“The only thing [Democrats] could run on was January 6 and that Donald Trump is a traitor to our country. We systematically dismantled that, but the one thing that they had was the gallows,” says Loudermilk, adding that the Democratic narrative was that it erected to “hang Mike Pence because he wasn't going to object to the certification of votes.”

“But the thing is, Trump didn't even know what Pence was going to do until 1:00 in the afternoon, and the gallows [were] put up at 6:00 in the morning,” he clarifies.

Further, if someone were to put up a small stand on Capitol property, it would be taken down immediately, so how is it that Capitol Police allowed gallows to remain standing all day?

Loudermilk says that he assigned a team to find out how much investigating the FBI did into the gallows. After asking every government building on the street whether the FBI had contacted it asking for video footage of the truck that transported the materials for the gallows, every single one said no.

“The FBI spent no time looking into who erected the gallows,” says Loudermilk.

3. Liz Cheney

“Liz Cheney should be investigated,” he says bluntly.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson was the “star witness who came in and testified before the select committee twice under oath.”

“The third time, she started changing her first two testimonies, and then the fourth time, she totally came out with all kinds of crazy stories,” says Loudermilk.

What happened between the first two testimonies and the last two?

“She started communicating directly with Liz Cheney,” he says, who ironically referred Donald Trump to the DOJ in July of 2022 to be investigated for “witness tampering.”

Unlike Trump, who was not successful in contacting a witness, “Liz Cheney did communicate with a witness ... and even acknowledged that it was unethical.”

“According to Cassidy Hutchinson, Cheney did recommend her to fire her attorney and that Liz Cheney did help her find a new one,” says Loudermilk.

4. Missing information

Liz Wheeler, sitting in for Stu Burguiere, points to the part of the subcommittee’s report that states, “There was information that was withheld from Liz Cheney and her committee's final report” and “that there was a terabyte of data that was somehow deleted.”

“Do you know what information was held from that final report ... and do you have any way of accessing the deleted data?” she asks.

“Yes, we know what was missing, and we’re releasing it publicly,” Loudermilk says, adding that some of the missing information includes “witness testimonies that exonerated Trump or did not line up with Cassidy Hutchinson’s.”

“As far as deleted documents, we know that they got rid of all the videotapes of all the testimonies, and some of those could have exonerated Stefan Passantino,” he adds.

To hear more about Loudermilk’s report, watch the clip above.

