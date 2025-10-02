BIZARRE new facts about January 6 pipe bombs revealed

Curious new facts have come to light in the January 6 pipe-bomb case, and Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) isn’t buying the previous narrative that the Biden administration pushed.

“It’s amazing what having an administration that actually wants to get to the truth can do to change a narrative,” Loudermilk tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program,” noting that the original premise was that the pipe bombs were placed on the evening of January 5.

'So that’s one huge inconsistency.'

“I reached out to the FBI several times during that time period. Of course, the Biden administration, they were not forthcoming with information. Basically, they always use this excuse: ‘This is an ongoing investigation, so we can’t share that information,’” he explains.

“So what we’ve learned through the Trump administration is that story doesn’t fit with the facts that we’re finding. It appears to us … that the pipe bombs had a 60-[minute] egg timer on them,” he continues.

Then Loudermilk recalls receiving a lab report from the FBI on the pipe bombs that said there was no electronic timer.

“The only timer was that 60-minute egg timer. So it’s impossible that these pipe bombs were placed and armed on the night of January 5. They had to be placed at some point not long before they were found on January 6,” he tells Glenn.

A woman who discovered the pipe bomb that was placed near the Republican National Committee headquarters claims that there were still 20 minutes left on the egg timer when she found it.

“So that’s one huge inconsistency,” Loudermilk says.

But that’s not the only inconsistency.

“The other is mysterious data, or data that has mysteriously disappeared. And it was when the FBI was doing geofence searches. They went to all the major cell carriers and asked for all the precise data of people who were in that area on January 5 and 6,” Loudermilk explains.

The only cell carrier that didn’t provide information was AT&T.

“AT&T apparently corrupted the data. Now, we kept hearing that the data was corrupted, and this is in my previous investigation. AT&T claimed they didn’t corrupt the data; the FBI did. The FBI, we found out later, said, ‘No, the data was corrupted when we got it.’ Now that we get the real information, it becomes even more mysterious,” he continues.

This is where an entity known as FirstNet comes in, which was created by Congress after 9/11 to pre-empt cell service for law enforcement.

“So FirstNet actually sits on the AT&T backbone. For some reason — and this is where my suspicion started growing — is when the FBI contacted AT&T, gave them a preservation letter, said, ‘Save all of this data specifically around the areas where the pipe bombs were’ because they have to go through the legal mumbo jumbo to actually get the subpoena,” he explains.

“So they don’t want stuff to disappear. They send a letter telling AT&T to preserve the data. AT&T responds and says, ‘You have to go to FirstNet to get this data.’ Which raises my suspicion. Why are they telling them to go to the carrier just for law enforcement?” he continues.

“Well, according to FirstNet, that data was going to be deleted within just a few hours. So they were in this massive hurry to download all the data before it was deleted, and somehow it just got corrupted,” he says. “I’m not buying the story.”

