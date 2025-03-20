JFK files: What do these NEW documents reveal?

On Tuesday, March 18, the National Archives released over 80,000 pages of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

What does this avalanche of new information reveal?

Glenn Beck and his chief researcher and security expert, Jason Buttrill, dig into what’s been revealed so far.

1. CIA memo / Gary Underhill

A CIA memo marked secret that’s dated July 19, 1967 included an excerpt from a June 1967 Ramparts magazine article, in which the story of Gary Underhill, a military intelligence veteran and CIA contractor, was told through the lens of his friend and confidant, who said that Underhill arrived at her place of residence in New Jersey shortly after Kennedy’s assassination. He was clearly “agitated” and blamed the president’s death on a CIA cabal.

He also allegedly indicated that he feared for his life. Six months later, Underhill was found dead in his apartment from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

Glenn notes that while the story about Underhill has long been known, the CIA’s explicit documentation of the Ramparts article is news.

2. Oswald was a “poor shot.”

“The KGB watched Oswald closely while he was in the USSR, but files indicated that Oswald was a poor shot when he tried target practice in the Soviet Union,” says Glenn.

3. Letter about Oswald’s alleged plotting

“Another detail released was a letter sent by a man in 1978. He was a Soviet, and he made this comment to the British embassy. He claimed that he was detained in London on July 18, 1963, and questioned by authorities. He said that he told them about Lee Harvey Oswald, saying he planned to kill the president. He added that he warned American Vice Consul Tom Blackshire of the plans of Oswald, who was trying to defect to Russia,” Glenn reads, adding that this points to government incompetence.

“Right now, there is no ‘who’; there is no ‘okay, this is the person who pulled the trigger,”’ says Buttrill. “There's no deflection from the official Warren Commission report so far.”

The information that has been sifted through thus far certainly “[provides] more context,” though.

