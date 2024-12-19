Will Justin Trudeau RESIGN because of Trump’s tariff threat?

Is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reign over, or will he run again and be elected to a fourth term?

Whatever the answer may be, Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” and Rebel News founder Ezra Levant believe Trudeau’s time should be up.

“Trudeau loves the sizzle of being prime minister. He loves the adulation,” Levant tells Glenn. “For example, he went to the recent Taylor Swift concert, and he exchanged friendship bracelets with teenage girls. That’s his market these days. Everyone else shouts at him.”

“Canadians can hardly wait to get rid of Trudeau. I don’t want to sound overconfident, but the conservative opposition leader, his name is Pierre Poilievre, he’s excellent. He’s way out ahead in the polls,” he continues.

There are about five parties in Canadian Parliament, and the conservative party is polling at 43%.

“I know that might sound low in an American two-party system, but when you’ve got five parties, 43% means you’re going to have a massive victory,” Levant explains. “And last night, after Chrystia Freeland detonated Trudeau and quit, there was a pollster named Abacus Data that went into the field immediately.”

“His results have just been posted. Only 11% of Canadians approve of Trudeau. 11%; it’s going to be a massacre,” he continues. “Glenn, I’ve got to tell you, people of every background, according to the pollsters, men and women, young and old and minorities, they all want Trudeau gone.”

“Canadians are finally done with him. We just need that moment where we get to go to vote,” he adds.

“How much of a role did the election of Donald Trump play in this?” Glenn asks, curious.

“I don’t know if you remember, but about a month ago, Trump tweeted, ‘25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada if they don’t seal their borders. Stop the illegal drugs, stop illegal immigrants,’” Levant explains.

“What if Trump actually implements the tariff on Canada? It hurts our economy, so now Trudeau can say, ‘This terrible economy, it’s not my fault, it’s Trump’s fault. Vote for me if you want to stand up to Trump, vote for me if you don’t like Trump,’” he continues.

“I think Trudeau is willing to sacrifice Canada’s economy for this desperate chance to run and win again. That’s my theory,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.