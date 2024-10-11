We asked '60 Minutes' why it CHANGED Kamala’s answer on Israel

Kamala Harris’ interview on “60 Minutes” recently aired — and it was nothing short of disastrous.

However, despite the legitimate questions the interviewer asked the vice president, keen-eyed social media users noticed that “60 Minutes” edited down her answer about Israel to cut out her incessant rambling and make her sound more coherent.

Not only that, but it appears that producers may have copied and pasted an answer from a different question.

“Her word salad about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cut from Monday’s broadcast, and it looks as though it was a cut and paste job,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” says.

Glenn’s team even reached out to CBS News for clarification but has not received a response.

The question interviewer Bill Whitaker had asked Kamala was whether or not the U.S. has sway over Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel, and when we think about the threat that Hamas, Hezbollah, presents, Iran, I think that it is without any question our imperative to do what we can to allow Israel to defend itself against those kinds of attacks,” Kamala said in her originally aired answer.

But she wasn’t done, as she continued to ramble about ceasefires and “the need for a deal to be done” after Whitaker interrupted to say, “But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening.”

The edited answer is minutes shorter, in which all she says is “the work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles,” before answering Whitaker’s interjection with a presidential sounding answer cut from another part of the interview.

“Sound more coherent? Sound more certain? Sound more presidential?” Glenn asks, adding, “Yes.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.