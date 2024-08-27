‘None of it was real’: The most DANGEROUS LIES from Kamala’s DNC ‘performance’

Kamala Harris undeniably put on a great show during her DNC presidential nomination acceptance, and even Glenn Beck can admit it.

“She did a very good job. It was a nice performance. None of it was real; none of it was really accurate,” Glenn says before reviewing all of the self-proclaimed radical’s blatant lies.

“Opportunity is not available to everyone. That’s why we will create what I call an opportunity economy. An opportunity economy where everyone has the chance to compete and a chance to succeed, whether you live in a rural area, small town, or big city,” Kamala said.

“As president, I will bring together labor and workers and small business owners and entrepreneurs and American companies to create jobs, to grow our economy, and to lower the cost of everyday needs like health care and housing and groceries,” she continued.

While the crowd erupted in cheers, Glenn knows the difference between what they think she's saying and what Kamala actually means.

“That was the exact language that is in the Soviet constitution,” Glenn explains. “When she talks about providing housing, that is not a right. That is an American dream, not a right. But they’re changing that.”

Another concerning bit of her speech is “lowering the cost of everyday needs,” because she’s not talking about increasing growth.

“She’s talking about price controls, something else that comes from communist nations. It is extraordinarily dangerous,” Glenn says.

But these weren’t her only lies.

Kamala went on to claim that she would always “fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families,” despite being a member of the administration that forced members of the military out of the military for refusing to get an experimental vaccine.

“I just can’t put into words how stupid you have to be to buy any of this. This was an absolute show last night. They are hoping that in the next 12 weeks, nobody gets a chance to ask her a question, that she is on teleprompter the entire time,” Glenn says.

Kamala also championed a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, explaining that she “helped mobilize a global response, over 50 countries, to defend against Putin’s aggression” regarding letting Ukraine into NATO.

“What was different about this coalition that we had never, ever seen before?” Glenn asks, before answering himself. “It was a coalition of countries, and when she put that coalition together, that’s when gas prices went through the roof.”

“Between them shutting off all of our pipelines and then saying we can’t buy any Russian oil, which never worked. ‘Oh, cause we’re going to collapse their economy,’” he mocks, adding, “They’re doing it themselves with our economy.”

The coalition also involved the largest corporations in the world, which were threatened by the World Economic Forum to comply.

“That was the first time we saw what a global government could possibly do.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.