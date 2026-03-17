Los Angeles busted for MASSIVE hospice fraud scandal — Glenn Beck warns what comes next

The latest U.S. Treasury report revealed that in February 2026, the federal government paid $79 billion just in net interest on the national debt, which is approaching a staggering $39 trillion.

“We're $39 trillion in the hole. We just paid $79 billion last month for just service of the debt. Let me ask you ... is your life getting better?” asks Glenn Beck sardonically.

Of all the areas where government money is supposedly spent to improve our quality of life — roads, bridges, hospitals, public education, and airports, among others — Glenn admits the only one that's actually gotten better is the military.

“I see it in the military. And that's it. ... So where's the money actually going?” he asks.

Some of it appears to be disappearing into fraudulent schemes.

A recent CBS News investigation exposed widespread indicators of fraud in Los Angeles County's hospice industry, where "over 700 of the roughly 1,800" licensed hospice providers revealed numerous red flags — i.e., shell companies, empty offices, piled-up mail, dead phone lines, and suspicious concentrations of “businesses” in single locations.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn dives into L.A.’s hospice scandal, warning that the broader implications should stop us dead in our tracks.

“Final chapter of life, families gather, pain is eased, dignity is preserved, and you're stealing from that?” Glenn asks in disgust. “Wow. Medicare pays for that. No, let me rephrase that — you pay for that, your tax dollars.”

He expresses shock that “hundreds of hospice companies suddenly appeared almost overnight and nobody noticed” despite numerous glaring signs.

“Many of these [hospice companies] are run out of small little offices and storefronts and residential homes — like 30 of these companies in one little office. And they were enrolling patients who were not dying. In fact, they existed, but they didn't know they were enrolling in this,” Glenn exclaims, noting that “tens of thousands of dollars” go to every single hospice patient.

“The dying turn into billing codes. The elderly turned into profit centers,” he scoffs.

While some may argue that this is “victimless crime,” Glenn sets the record straight: “Hospice fraud means that real care is denied. Pain medication is withheld. Proper treatment is delayed. Families misled.”

“And it's not theft of just money. It is the theft of dignity at the end of human life,” he emphasizes.

But hospice fraud is just the beginning of L.A’.s woes.

The city is also funding the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles to the tune of $106 million+ to help tenants fight evictions. Except LAFLA and its lawyers also sue the city to block clearing homeless encampments, which create unsafe, disorderly conditions, hurt businesses, and violate city codes.

“The system is a joke. It's a loop,” Glenn ridicules. “Government tries to do its job. Government then funds the lawyers who want to stop it from doing its job. Lawyers sue the government. Government pays the settlement. Crisis continues.”

Add our “trillion dollar deficit in five months” to L.A.’s hospice fraud and the “legal warfare that perpetuates [its] urban collapse,” and you arrive at a sinister question, he says: “What if Los Angeles is not the exception? What if it is actually the rule?”

“We spend roughly $6.5 trillion every year. ... If just 10% of that is lost to fraud, waste, and corruption, that's $650 billion. If it's 20%, that's $1.3 trillion. That's the entire deficit,” Glenn exclaims, calling it “deeply unsettling.”

“If what we're seeing in places like Los Angeles reflects the broader system, then 20%, maybe one-third, of the federal deficit every single year may simply be because of corruption,” he continues.

If this “quiet siphoning of money from [taxpayers] through programs that are meant to be compassionate, noble, [and] necessary” is allowed to continue, Glenn warns that the consequences will be catastrophic.

Not only will it result in “financial bankruptcy” but also “moral bankruptcy.”

“If hospice fraud can flourish in the shadows, if taxpayer money can fund legal warfare against you with your money, if billions can move through programs with no accountability, then the deficit we see on paper is only part of the story,” he cautions.

“The real deficit is something harder to repair — a deficit of courage, a deficit of attention, a deficit of moral clarity. And unless we rediscover those things really soon, gang, the most dangerous line in the federal budget will not be the interest payments. It will be that silent line item that's been growing for decades: the cost of looking the other way.”

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis and commentary, watch the video above.

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