MUST SEE: Glenn Beck’s tearful reaction to Trump assassination attempt

Glenn Beck was at a family reunion when he got the news that former President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated.

His very first words were: “Thank God that he wasn’t mortally hit.”

“Another inch and he would have probably not been with us,” he sighs, calling the event a “miracle.”

Through tears, Glenn expresses his concern for Donald Trump and for our country.

“We'd ask that you would continue to pray for him and the country – that this might be our bottom, that this might be the worst thing that happens before we all stand up and say 'enough of this insanity,'” he pleads.

By insanity, Glenn means the left calling “half the country … horrible racist monsters,” while telling “the other half of the country that [Trump] is worse than Hitler.”

“I'm addressing not the American people but the media [when I ask], what do you think is going to happen?”

Glenn’s hope is that Donald Trump will model his response after Pope John Paul II, who was also shot in an act of political violence, and “not harbor vengeance or viciousness … but will instead forgive the shooter,” while still “[demanding] justice.”

His hope for the American people is that they will “guard [their] feelings and emotions.”

“Guard yourself against those who will use this for manipulation [and] will use this for further conspiracy theories,” he says, adding that he’s “counting the minutes before they start to say that this was a right-wing shooter who was just trying to make Donald Trump … a sympathetic candidate.”

At the same time, “don't harden your heart … show compassion and love, and don't become everything that we feel the left is,” he says, adding that “this is a nation that was founded on Christian principles. … The strongest of those Christian principles is love.”

To hear the rest of Glenn’s reaction and words of encouragement, watch the clip above.

