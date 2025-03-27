Google founder's ex-wife speaks out about evils of ‘tech mafia’

The Big Tech elites have been laying “groundwork” to enable the policies of the Great Reset, and no one knows it better than Silicon Valley attorney, entrepreneur, RFK Jr. running mate, and ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin — Nicole Shanahan.

“Their money especially was being conscripted to set the groundwork for the Great Reset, specifically through a network of NGO advisors, relationship with Hollywood, relationship with Davos, and their own companies,” Shanahan told Allie Beth Stuckey in a recent interview on “Relatable.”

“If you look at who’s on these boards, who hangs out with each other, how the culture of tech wealth works,” Shanahan continued, “it’s a really small group of people, and it’s a really small group of people making these decisions.”

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” is well aware of plans for the Great Reset, but he’s shocked that Shanahan is warning about them.

“It is amazing to go from five years ago, everybody saying, ‘That’s crazy, that’s not happening,’ to the former wife of the head of Google coming out and saying, ‘Yeah, this was all orchestrated, we didn’t even know what we were into as wives of the Silicon Valley mafia wives,’ as she calls them,” Glenn tells Stuckey.

“She said that she really saw the reality of evil, the reality of hell, when she was deep into politics, and that kind of started to shift her perspective on, ‘Wait, who are the bad guys here? What’s going on? All of this evil is being done under the guise of really good intentions, especially in Silicon Valley,’” Stuckey explains.

And when Shanahan’s daughter was diagnosed with autism, she started attempting to figure out what could have caused it.

“As she was digging into the research, she found some things that kind of have been dubbed as right-wing conspiracy theories about different environmental factors, even pharmaceutical factors that could possibly cause some symptoms of autism,” Stuckey says.

“But she had a hard time researching because the search engine that almost everyone uses censors that kind of information. And, well, she was married to the co-founder of Google, who was playing a part in censoring that information, not only inhibiting her research for her daughter, but research for the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine,” she continues.

“And she shared that that caused, understandably, a lot of conflict in her life and still does,” she adds.

