‘Nukes are up for sale now’: Inside Glenn Beck’s PRIVATE conversation with Donald Trump

Glenn Beck is a lucky man, and he just got even luckier.

Not only did he recently travel to Mar-a-Lago to attend a PragerU event, but he was given the chance to talk with President-elect Donald Trump while he was there.

“I ask him what the hell is going on with South Korea, North Korea, China, Syria, Ukraine, Russia,” Glenn says. “He is laser-focused on this. And again, he reiterated to me the nuclear proliferation that is coming is going to be our biggest problem.”

While Trump had Iran under control during his first presidency, Biden quickly ended that.

“He said, ‘We had Iran absolutely crippled.' He said, ‘I hope we can get them there quickly.’ He said, ‘But nukes are up for sale now,’” Glenn continues. “North Korea has them.' And he said, ‘I don’t have any evidence that they’ve sold them, but they are up for sale.’”

“I asked him about the next 40-some days. I said, ‘I’m very concerned that Biden or whoever is the president of the United States right now, the military-industrial complex, Barack Obama, I don’t know who it is, wants war,’” he explains.

Trump and Glenn also went into depth discussing North Korean fighters.

“He’s like, ‘Glenn, it’s a country of 5 million soldiers.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a religion over there. Their state is their religion. Their supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, is like their god.’”

“And he said, ‘There’s no respect for life, none.’ He said, ‘It’s unlike anything the modern world has seen in a long time,’” Glenn continues, adding, “They don’t even have tourniquets. He said, ‘If the guys are shot in the legs, they bleed to death and people are just walking over them.’ He said, ‘If you’re wounded, you die. There’s no medics coming for you.’”

“He said, ‘It is bloodshed like the world cannot imagine,’” Glenn adds.

