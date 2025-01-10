DEBUNKED: Media says Trump may take Panama Canal and Greenland by FORCE

Donald Trump is making some big and unusual promises before taking office for the second time. Among them are his apparent plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America as well as buying Greenland and making Canada the 51st state.

“Here’s the thing,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” begins. “Greenland, they’ve got like 12 people. And Denmark owns it, and they have no intention of giving it up. But it’s like Alaska. It is rich with earth minerals.”

“It’s the richest nation in the world, but Denmark won’t let anything be explored. It is also a strategic place for bases,” he explains.

Of course, the media is doing what they can to make Trump’s plans sound nefarious, so they’re asking Trump loaded questions like whether or not he plans to take the Panama Canal, Greenland, and Canada by “force.”

“No. Economic force. Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security. Don’t forget we basically protect Canada,” Trump explained in a press conference.

“So now the press is freaking out. ‘This is an imperialist president, he’s trying to create a new Rome,’ blah, blah. Do you have absolutely no brain cells that work in your head anymore?” Glenn says.

“The one thing you have to understand about Donald Trump, is he’s a negotiator. He’s merely negotiating. That’s all that’s happening here,” he continues. “All he’s doing is signaling, ‘You’re a speed bump to me. I don’t need to do anything, I’ve just got these giant tariffs, and we’ll probably end up owning you anyway because you’re a failing state.’”

“OK, he’s negotiating. He’s setting the table. On Greenland, the same thing. He’s just setting the table. He is saying to Greenland, ‘You know, I think we should take it.’ Now, is he serious on that one? Yes. Not take it, but buy it.”

“It would be huge for America. All the rare earth minerals and everything else, all the riches of Greenland and the strategic placement of Greenland would be a very, very smart move,” he adds.

