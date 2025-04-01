‘Pretty convenient’: Popular French right-wing politician JAILED, barred from 2027 election

Right-wing French politician Marine Le Pen has been sentenced to four years in jail and barred from running for public office for five years, which means she will not be eligible to run in France’s 2027 presidential election. The Paris court presided over by Judge Bénédicte de Perthuis found her guilty of embezzling over €4 million in European Union funds.

It’s a huge devastation, as Le Pen has been leading in the polls.

“Now that seems pretty convenient, doesn’t it?” says Glenn Beck, noting that Nicolas Sarkozy and François Fillon, two prominent right-wing French politicians, were also convicted of crimes in the last five years.

“It seems to be happening a lot in Europe, where they just seem to be finding these crimes,” he says skeptically.

It almost reminds him of the way Donald Trump was indicted on 91 criminal counts across four separate cases during the Biden administration, all in an effort to thwart Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

But the lawfare waged against him and his supporters wasn’t enough to stop the people from re-electing him. If anything, it only served to fuel the MAGA fire.

“The people get pissed off that you're trying to make the decision for them,” says co-host Stu Burguiere of the lawfare staged against President Trump and likely Le Pen as well. “The French people get annoyed at that, I think. At least I know the American people do.”

“You're exactly right. It actually galvanizes people because they no longer trust the system. They're like, ‘What the hell? Why are you taking my choice away?”’ Glenn agrees.

The French people are capable of “[looking] at these allegations” and “[making] the decision” for themselves on whether Marine Le Pen can be trusted as president," says Stu. “People did that with all the allegations against Donald Trump and they said, ‘You know what? I don't see anything here.”’

But in France, the judges know better than the people, apparently.

“France, I know I don’t speak your language, but … you should probably wake up,” warns Glenn.

