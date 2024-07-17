Trump needs to say THIS in his RNC speech after assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump has demonstrated serious heroism in the wake of the attempt on his life.

Not only did he stand up after the bullet grazed his ear, pump his fist, and make sure he made contact with his supporters while telling them to keep fighting — but he has already completely changed his RNC 2024 speech to allegedly focus on unity instead of political jabs.

Glenn Beck is thoroughly impressed and has an idea of what he hopes Trump will tell the nation in his speech.

“I would hope the president will come out and say something along the lines of ‘We’re standing here today because America is resilient. A few days ago, somebody tried to kill me, but by God’s grace that bullet only grazed me,’” Glenn says.

“When you have a bullet whiz by your head, there’s two ways to go. One is vengeance and the other is unity. And our nation is divided. Trust is low in our neighborhoods, in the media, everywhere,” he continues.

Despite knowing exactly what Trump meant, Glenn also believes he needs to address his use of the word “fight” that he yelled while pumping his fist.

“When I say ‘fight,’ what I mean is the little guy needs to rise up. Make sure your voice is heard, to be not afraid. We need to fight, but not with violence. We fight with our words, we fight on the streets with our words and with our actions,” he explains.

“Let’s show the rest of the world what it means to be American,” he continues. “Every voice matters, every citizen matters. Stand up for the principles in our Bill of Rights. Defend the truth with integrity and courage. Forgive others without compromising our values.”

Glenn leaves one parting message for Trump.

“It is important today that we all reach out to somebody that doesn’t agree with us, that is a friend. Just say, ‘How you doing today? Yeah, I know our guy was shot, but I want you to know I don’t hold you responsible for that, I’m sure you were just as offended as I was,’” he says.

“If they weren’t, move on. But most likely, any decent American was horrified by what they saw.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.