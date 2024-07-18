Secret Service scandal: MORE shocking security failures exposed by expert

In less than a week, analysis of the near-assassination of Donald Trump has exposed a number of failures on the part of the Secret Service team that was assigned to secure the rally and protect the former president from danger.

Glenn Beck’s head researcher and writer Jason Buttrill, who’s also a former Department of Defense intelligence analyst and one who’s “[worked] side by side with the Secret Service,” sheds light on the glaring holes in the failed protective operation.

Secret Service SCANDAL: Shocking Security Failures EXPOSED by Expert youtu.be

“It should be almost impossible to pull off what happened on Saturday,” Jason tells Glenn.

Per standard protocol, “Secret Service [goes] out weeks in advance” in order to “set up a multi-tiered security plan.” Part of that plan involves fully vetting the first three tiers of people in front of where the protectee stands.

“They also identify further out threats,” says Jason. “They identify ... potential sniper positions going all the way to a thousand yards.”

Thomas Matthew Crooks fired, however, from “130 yards” out – a position Jason assures “would have been identified” prior to the rally.

Further, for each potential sniper position, “They would have local law enforcement guarding those areas to make sure no one would gain access.”

“There’s multiple questions here that need to be asked,” says Jason.

“Knowing this entire complex plan, did the Secret Service designate those sniper positions?”

Assuming they did secure potential sniper positions, “Did law enforcement adequately man those positions?”

To that question, Jason says, “It does not appear so on the videos that we've seen,” adding that it was “tailgaters” who spotted the shooter and informed law enforcement of his whereabouts.

Glenn then brings up the fact that the Secret Service team in charge at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally has repeatedly stated that the roof from where the shooter fired “wasn't part of the secure perimeter.”

“To say as an excuse that it was outside the secured perimeter is absolutely ridiculous,” says Jason, adding that he’s personally witnessed the extreme lengths Secret Service will go to to ensure protection.

But there’s one more question that begs answering — a question Jason says is “the scariest.”

“Was there help given to the shooter?”

Jason isn’t the first to ask this question. Dallas Alexander, the world record holder for the longest confirmed sniper kill, has actually openly stated his belief that this was an “inside job.”

“Do you believe that is a realistic possibility?” Glenn asks Jason.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

To hear Jason’s answer, watch the clip above.