SHOCK POLL: Politics are destroying American relationships

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New study reveals that more than a third of Americans have lost relationships over politics.
A recent study from UC Irvine psychologists speaks volumes about the state of America today, as over a third of Americans have reported that they have lost relationships with friends, family, romantic partners, and co-workers over political differences.
“That’s really sad,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck comments.
37% of Americans have reported having a political breakup, and of those, 62% had a falling-out with a friend, 40% with a family member, 29% with a co-worker, and 10% with a romantic partner.
While a whopping 47% of Democrats have experienced political breakups, only 29% of Republicans have, and 66% of Democrats claim to be the ones who ended the relationship. Only 27% of Republicans claimed to do the same.
“I’ve lost familial relationships. I have lost friends. We’ve all gone through this,” Glenn says.
“I love my family for many more reasons than who they voted for. And I don’t know why I am such a horrible person if I support Donald Trump. And if I support the one you like, then I’m a really great person. And I can be a great person overnight. Not by changing anything other than saying, ‘I don’t like Donald Trump,’” he continues.
“And then, all of a sudden, I’m a hero,” he adds.
Glenn also points out that people who think differently are not inherently bad and are actually more interesting to him.
“I like learning things from people who think differently than I do,” he says. “I learn so much, and that’s what we should do.”
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BlazeTV Staff
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