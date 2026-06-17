'A murder every 7 to 10 days': South African farmer tells Glenn Beck the horrors white farmers are facing

For years, South Africa has been marketed to the world as a post-apartheid "rainbow nation." But according to South African farmer Jason Bartlett, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The South African government really has an actual war room that they are creating to try to spread misinformation and hide that South Africa is in turmoil. It’s anarchy. It’s not the rainbow nation. It is one of the most hateful nations towards minorities, including myself,” Bartlett tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

“There’s 146 race laws. That’s why Elon Musk can’t get Starlink over there. And with the farm murders, there is more than 180 farm attacks every year. Dozens and dozens of murders. There’s approximately a murder every seven to 10 days,” he explains.

But these murders, Bartlett says, aren’t “just normal murders.”

“It’s torture. It’s where a 12-year-old gets boiled alive in a bath, or they cut your Achilles off while they tie you to a chair, and they make you watch them rape 10 people, rape your 5-year-old daughter,” he says.

“Things that are barbaric and inhumane, and I’m sorry that I have to be so abrupt, but like I told the Trump administration, I’m going to be raw,” he adds.

Bartlett tells Glenn that he’s seeking asylum in the United States because after he left South Africa, his cousin was having a cookout.

“I always went to go visit them, and eight black men broke in, and it was deemed a ‘normal’ break-in, and they shot him through the back of the head. The bullet came out the front of his face. They then threw him in the fire, burnt him with a grid, and urinated on him while they sang, ‘Die white bastard,’” he says.

“And his little girls had to witness this. And he doesn’t get a news article. It doesn’t get anything,” he continues. “I have got a cousin who was kidnapped and put into the trunk of his vehicle and driven around for hours and then beaten and thrown up. My other cousins have been hijacked."

Even Bartlett himself has been attacked, as he tells Glenn that there’s “been two attempts on [his] life.”

“They don’t look at what you’ve got," he says, adding, "They look at what you look like, and they attack."

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