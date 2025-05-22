Glenn Beck: EVERY TAXPAYER ‘should be raising holy hell’

The cuts to Medicaid have Democrats scrambling for ways to fight back and keep draining the American people of their tax dollars, but Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t letting them get away with it.

“I don’t know if you understand this, or whether you’re just mouthing the Democratic talking points. The cuts to Medicaid are for fraud, waste, and abuse. And I'll tell you what that means,” RFK Jr. said to Representative Josh Harder (D-Calif.) in a congressional hearing.

“Because of DOGE, we were able to determine that there are a million people who are claiming Medicaid from multiple states. That’s illegal. It’s a theft. You’re not allowed to do that,” he continued, “these are the only cuts that are being made to Medicaid.”

“And guess what Gavin Newsom did? This morning, he said we’re going to take all the illegal aliens off the California Medicaid rolls because the feds aren’t spying for them anymore,” he added.

“This is RFK arguing with Democrats about Medicaid, fraud, abuse, and he’s saying ‘We’re just taking people off that are illegally using Medicaid,’” BlazeTV host Glenn Beck explains on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“Who is against this, honestly?” Glenn asks. “Now, Gavin Newsom is putting everybody on California aid. Excuse me, California, how are you going to afford that? Every taxpayer left, right, and center, every taxpayer in California should be raising holy hell.”

“How are you going to pay for that?” he continues, adding, “Your state is going to collapse economically.”

However, Glenn is convinced this isn’t a mistake.

“That’s part of the plan,” Glenn says. “Overwhelm and collapse the system, and they’ve already done it. They did it in New York City back in the '70s, and New York City collapsed. Now, they’re doing it to states, and it’s going to happen the same way. And I’ll be damned if I’m going to send my taxpayer dollars to California.”

“You come to the United States of America, and you ask us to bail you out, and anybody in Congress that is from my state, I will make it my mission to put you out on the street, I will make it my mission if you vote to bail out California,” he warns.

